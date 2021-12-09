Biden Raises The Alarm About The State Of Democracy Around The World.

“Sustained and worrisome challenges” to democracy exist around the world, US President Joe Biden said Thursday at a virtual summit on democracy, where he stirred uproar by omitting China and Russia.

Biden, who started office in January amid the worst political crisis in decades in the United States, said that trends are “mostly moving in the wrong direction” and that “democracy needs advocates now more than ever.”

“We’ve arrived at a critical juncture,” Biden stated. “Will we continue to allow the erosion of rights and democracy to go unchecked?” The White House billed the two-day event, which was held via video connection due to the coronavirus outbreak, as US leadership in an existential war between democracies and powerful autocracies or dictatorships.

Uzra Zeya, the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, said, “Make no mistake, we’re in a time of democratic reckoning.” “Democratic backsliding has occurred in practically every corner of the world to varying degrees.” Representatives from more than 100 governments, as well as NGOs, private corporations, philanthropic organizations, and legislatures, attended the summit, which began with statements from Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden headed into the summit with the US facing criticism over the international guest list and serious political difficulty at home, with Donald Trump continuing his startling attempt to delegitimize the 2020 election, which he lost.

There was also disagreement over who should be on – and who should be left off – the guest list.

China and Russia, which Biden refers to as “leaders of the autocracies camp,” were conspicuously ignored, provoking outrage.

In a joint piece published last month, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang stated, “No country has the authority to measure the world’s wide and diversified political landscape by a single yardstick.”

It was also difficult to decide which other countries should be prohibited from the summit due to human rights violations or vote manipulation.

Pakistan and the Philippines, for example, were invited, whereas Hungary’s nationalist government was not. Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing president of Brazil, was invited, but Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of NATO member Turkey, was not.

Biden urged world leaders to make real commitments at the summit, and the US kicked things off with a $424 million vow to safeguard media freedoms, fight corruption, and support free elections around the world.

Millions of dollars in US funding for election integrity and $30 million for an international fund to assist independent media are among these.