Biden increases food stamp benefits by over 30%, the largest increase in the program’s history.

The Biden administration is expected to announce the largest increase in food stamps (29.75 percent) in the history of SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, on Monday. It’s a move that will benefit 42 million people in the United States.

Prior to the pandemic, the average SNAP benefit was $121 per month. It will rise to $157 per month in October. The increase is part of the Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan adjustments.

The Thrifty Food Plan is one of four USDA-designed food plans that outlines the categories and levels for optimal nutrition. It is the foundation for assigning food stamp benefits.

The New York Times was the first to report on the surge in food assistance.

On Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is set to make a formal statement about the proposal.

“A modernized Thrifty Food Plan, based on current food costs, consumption data, food nutrients, and the most up-to-date dietary guidelines, is more than a commitment to sound nutrition — it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy, and security,” Vilsack said on Twitter on Monday.

Poverty and food security advocates have stated that the SNAP program does not have enough funding for users to load their carts with nutritious food options.

Democrats reacted positively to the $36 hike on social media.

The Biden administration just approved a 25% increase in SNAP benefits, the program’s highest permanent increase in its history.

Anyone else waiting for the “family values party” to come out in support?

SNAP benefits will be increased by 25% during the Biden administration. More families will be able to feed their loved ones and put food on the table without worrying about their next meal. This is significant development.

No American should have to worry about putting food on the table due to a lack of funds, and we cannot allow long lineups at food banks to become the norm.

President Biden’s decision to extend SNAP benefits indefinitely puts our country closer to overcoming food poverty. https://t.co/jh5hjqnLXi