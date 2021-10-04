Biden Goes On The Attack Against Republicans Who Are “Reckless”

President Joe Biden went on the attack Monday, criticizing Republicans over the approaching possibility of a US government default and forcing his Democratic Party to pass his blocked multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending proposal.

After returning from a rare weekend of relaxation at home in Delaware, Biden entered the most crucial stretch of his administration thus far.

On the one hand, he must contend with Republican desire to stymie his momentum and retake control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. Biden, on the other hand, is dealing with Democratic infighting over his infrastructure and social spending initiatives.

The 78-year-old political veteran intends to reclaim the initiative with his speech criticizing Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to support his domestic spending plans.

While Biden’s legacy may be determined by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure program and a projected $2 trillion or more social spending package, the whole US and global economy are in danger of defaulting.

Biden slammed Republican opponents on Monday for refusing to join Democrats in extending the debt ceiling, calling them “reckless and dangerous.”

In a White House speech, Biden warned that Republican obstruction might throw “our economy over the cliff,” adding that he cannot “promise” that a solution would be found in time.

He responded, “If I could, I would.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unless Congress raises the legal debt ceiling by October 18, the US will be unable to satisfy its obligations to creditors.

Since creating borrowing limits, Congress has done this hundreds of times, and the votes are usually bipartisan and low-key.

Republicans are refusing to vote for raising the debt ceiling this year, owing to the extreme polarization, and have indicated that they will even prevent Democrats from passing a simple vote along party lines.

Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to force Democrats to assume primary blame for the debt increase through a complicated procedure known as reconciliation. Democrats have so far refused, blaming Republicans of holding the country’s financial stability hostage.

The impasse means that Democrats, who control the Senate by a single vote, are stymied in their efforts to manage the fiscal problem while also resolving internal divisions over Biden’s spending proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that a debt ceiling increase should be voted on “by the end of the week, period.”

