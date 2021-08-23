Biden expresses optimism that the Afghan Airlift would be completed on time, and enlists the assistance of airlines.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he still hopes to finish the “heartbreaking” evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of the month, but he warned of possible terrorist strikes on the packed Kabul airport.

Despite a hazardous environment on the ground and huge logistical challenges, Biden stated that he hoped to accomplish the mission by August 31, the date agreed upon with the Taliban.

He expressed his “hope that we will not have to extend” while speaking at the White House.

When reporters asked what he would say to foreign leaders who requested extra time, he replied, “We’ll see what we can do.”

The White House announced late Sunday that the US has “evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 30,300 people on military and coalition flights” since the Taliban completed their victorious sweep across Afghanistan by capturing Kabul from the fleeing national government last weekend.

Biden noted the heartbreaking scenes of Afghans packing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee the terrorists, but added that given the situation, this had to be tolerated.

“There is no way to evacuate this many people without causing suffering and loss, and the images you see are heartbreaking,” he said.

Biden cautioned that Islamic State extremists known as ISIS-K represent a persistent threat, which is why US officials are eager to accomplish the mission as soon as possible.

“We are aware that terrorists may try to take advantage of the situation,” he stated. “This is still a risky operation.”

In order to augment an armada of Air Force cargo jets, the US government ordered six companies — American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian, and United – to furnish 18 passenger planes.

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) order, which is rarely used, will enhance the flow of individuals out of Afghanistan to US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, where they will be flown on to third nations in a rapidly expanding worldwide operation. It will not be necessary for civilian planes to fly to Kabul.

Thousands of US troops have been brought in to safeguard the airport in Kabul, as the Taliban maintain control of the surrounding area.

The guerrilla army seized control of the country so quickly that international forces commanded by the United States, which had previously supported the now-defunct Afghan national government, were caught off guard — and seemed unprepared to evacuate foreign nationals and Afghan allies.

Biden has been slammed mercilessly. In his statements from the White House, though. Brief News from Washington Newsday.