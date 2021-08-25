Biden claims that the US will be out of Afghanistan by August 31.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the US plans to leave Afghanistan by August 31 and that it needs to leave quickly due to an increasing threat of terrorist strikes.

The plan to evacuate Americans, Afghan nationals, and US forces from Taliban-controlled Kabul, Biden said, “the sooner we can finish, the better.”

“Our troops face increased risk with each day of operations.”

The US president said he addressed the evacuation with leaders of the Group of Seven earlier Tuesday, and they decided to “maintain our close collaboration to get people out as expeditiously and safely as possible.”

“We are on track to conclude by August 31,” Biden said, despite demands from some European governments to extend the deadline in order to ensure that everyone trying to exit the country is evacuated.

Meeting the August 31 deadline, he said, was predicated on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allowing access to the airport for those being transported out.

Biden continued, “I’ve asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency measures to change the timeframe if that becomes necessary.”

Biden added that while the Taliban has been “taking efforts to collaborate with us” so far, there is a “acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K,” or Islamic State-Khorasan.

“Every day we’re on the ground, we know ISIS-K is planning an attack on the airport, targeting both US and NATO personnel as well as innocent civilians,” he stated.

US-led soldiers have stepped up operations to transfer tens of thousands of people out of Kabul by August 31 — the deadline set by the US before the capital’s fall for all foreign troops to leave.

Since August 14, the day before the Taliban took authority in Kabul, the US has evacuated 70,700 civilians, including 6,400 in the last 12 hours, according to Biden.

More than 4,000 Americans were among those flown out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to US officials.

Allied European powers including as Germany and the United Kingdom have evacuated thousands more civilians.

On Tuesday, the Taliban urged competent Afghans not to flee the country, warning the US and its NATO allies that an extension to the evacuation date would be unacceptable.

A spokesman for the hardline Islamist group demanded that America stop sending “Afghan experts” out of the country, such as engineers and medics.

