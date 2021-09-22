Biden claims that the US is donating a “historic” additional 500 million Covid vaccines.

President Joe Biden kicked off the Covid-19 conference of world leaders on Wednesday by promising to contribute a “historic” additional 500 million vaccines to countries fighting the virus.

“This is a catastrophe that requires all hands on deck,” Biden added. “As we were the armory for democracy in World War II, America will become the arsenal for vaccines.”

The pledge made by Biden at the summit, which was held electronically from the White House, takes the total number of vaccines supplied by the United States to 1.1 billion, more than the rest of the world combined.

In a statement, the White House stated, “The United States has already distributed 160 million of these doses to 100 countries.” “We are now donating three shots globally for every one shot we have put in an American arm to date.”

Pfizer will supply a new batch of half a billion immunizations aimed at developing countries.

According to the White House, Biden was also set to push international leaders to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by September 2022.

In his opening remarks, he emphasized that the influx of vaccines must be supplied without any “political” restrictions attached, a subtle swipe at China in particular.

The World Health Organization has chastised the United States and other wealthy countries for their plans to roll out booster shots for the elderly and high-risk groups, despite a global scarcity of dosages.

According to a senior US administration source, Washington is “showing that you can look after your own while also helping others.”

Biden told delegates at the United Nations on Tuesday that the US had spent more than $15 billion on the global Covid response and had supplied more than 160 million doses to other countries in his first speech as president.

Despite the rapid discovery of safe and effective vaccinations, enormous gaps remain between countries with sufficient supplies and others that have only recently launched their immunization campaigns.

Only 3.6 percent of Africa’s eligible population has been immunized, compared to a Western European average of more than 60%.

Biden and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield hosted a wide range of health and international officials at the conference, which was formally held on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, Indonesia, and South Africa were among those present.

