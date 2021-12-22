Biden claims that the government averted a “holiday supply chain crisis” in the United States.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that through collaborating with shipping companies and labor unions, his government was able to avoid a looming holiday gift shortage.

With a fresh political scar inflicted by the possibility that his centerpiece social spending and climate plan would be vetoed, the US president emphasized the economy’s recovery and lowering energy prices.

Biden added, “We heard a lot of frightening warnings about supply chain problems leading to a crisis around the holidays.”

“The much-predicted crisis did not emerge,” he said during a meeting with his supply chain task force after working with business and labor leaders to tackle difficulties.

“The packages are on their way. Gifts are on their way. The shelves aren’t bare.” Global shipping snafus and labor shortages have contributed to a dearth of commodities and a wave of price hikes that has seen consumer inflation reach new highs in nearly four decades, as well as a significant drop in Biden’s support rating.

In October, the Biden administration took steps to alleviate the most severe backlog at the ports and made combating inflation a top priority.

The administration placed a tax on shippers with cargo waiting on docks for more than eight days, and major ports went to 24-hour service.

According to the White House, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which handle 40% of the nation’s containerized imports, moved 15% more containers between January and November this year than the previous year’s record, and reduced the amount of containers languishing on the docks.

Biden stated, “Right now, the number of containers going through our ports is higher than it has ever been.”

The White House also focused on boosting rail connections and the trucking business, with plans to educate more drivers and expedite the delivery of goods from ports to stores.

“Our supply chains must also be made more resilient. We must never be exposed again, as we were in the early days of Covid-19 “Biden stated the following.

Despite having few options to directly fight inflation, President Obama took credit for lower gasoline prices last month after releasing supply from the government’s oil reserve.

He claims that prices in 21 states have now returned to pre-pandemic levels after two decades. “That’s great news for Americans who are traveling this week.” Japan, South Korea, India, and the United Kingdom have all released oil reserves to help relieve supply constraints.

Last week, the national average price of gasoline at the pump fell to $3.30 per gallon, the lowest level in six weeks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.