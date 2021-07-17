Biden claims that misinformation about Covid on social media is ‘killing people.’

President Biden warned on Friday that misinformation regarding Covid-19 and immunizations on social media is “killing people.”

“They’re murdering people,” says the narrator. We only have one pandemic, and it is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” he told reporters as he left the White House for a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat.

The White House is putting more pressure on social media companies, particularly Facebook, to weed out widespread misinformation about coronavirus vaccinations, according to officials.

A recent surge in Covid-19 deaths and illnesses across the country, according to US health experts, is almost entirely affecting persons who have not been vaccinated.

“There is a clear message that is coming through: this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telling reporters on Friday.

Despite the fact that vaccinations are widely available across the United States, many people refuse to get them because they are afraid of the jabs. Anti-vaccine activists’ misleading posts on the internet, as well as Republican politicians’ claims that immunizations are part of government control efforts, are fueling skepticism.

Facebook and others, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, are not doing enough.

“Everyone has a responsibility to play in ensuring that proper information is available,” she stated.