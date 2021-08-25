Biden Calls For Cybersecurity Collaboration With Business.

Following high-profile breaches that raised concerns about the vulnerability of so-called vital infrastructure, President Joe Biden met with corporate and government officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity.

Chief executives from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as representatives from the financial and utilities industries, were hosted by Biden and other cabinet officials.

The meeting comes in the wake of cyberattacks and data breaches that impacted a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking company, and the Microsoft Exchange email system, as well as ransomware assaults that hit a variety of industries.

“The reality is that the private sector owns and operates the majority of our vital infrastructure, and the federal government cannot tackle this challenge alone,” Biden stated at the start of the conference.

“I’ve asked you all here today because I believe you have the power, capacity, and duty to raise the cybersecurity threshold. As a result, we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

The most recent hacks, which targeted Microsoft email servers and the widely used SolarWinds security software, raise concerns about defending 16 “critical infrastructure” industries such as energy, utilities, defense, food, and manufacturing.

Some commentators have suggested that Russia and other nations accused of hosting cybercriminals be sanctioned more severely. Others have urged that cryptocurrency, which is used by hackers to collect ransomware, be scrutinized more closely.

According to a senior administration official, the meeting will focus on “concrete” security measures.

According to the source, the recent attacks have “generated a sense of urgency” and the necessity for the government and business sector to redirect their attention.

The official stated, “We want to focus on the core causes of any malicious (cyber) activity.”

This entails providing more stable computer software and hardware systems in both government and industry.

The official stated, “We need to shift to a system where security is built in by default.”

Sundar Pichai of Google, Andy Jassy of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, and Satya Nadella of Microsoft were among those in attendance.

Top executives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and other financial and insurance firms, as well as leaders of water and energy businesses and educational institutions, attended the meeting.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and top cybersecurity advisers were among the government authorities present.