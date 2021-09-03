Biden blames the poor August jobs report on the Delta Variant.

Only 235,000 new employment were added in August in the United States, which was disappointing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. President Joe Biden reassured Americans that “the Biden plan is working” and the economy is on its way to a solid recovery while speaking on the employment market’s worst performance of the summer, noting the Delta variant as a factor for the low total.

“While I understand that some people want to see a higher number today, as did I, what we’ve seen this year is steady job creation month after month,” Biden said. “The Delta variation is without a doubt why today’s jobs report isn’t stronger.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased to levels not seen since January, and with only 53% of the population fully vaccinated, the number of vulnerable Americans remains extremely high, as those who are not fully inoculated contribute to the spread of the coronavirus and its highly contagious Delta variant.

“We need to make more progress in defeating the Delta variant,” Biden said, reiterating his call for people to get vaccinated.

He stated, “This is a continuous pandemic among the unvaccinated.” “Too many people aren’t getting immunized, which is causing a lot of anxiety in our economy and at our dinner tables.”

Though the modest number of new jobs may have disappointed many, Biden pointed out that the unemployment rate had fallen to 5.2 percent, down from 6.3 percent in January.

Biden claims that if his infrastructure and budget ideas succeed in Congress, they will “create millions of good-paying jobs” that will help the country recover.

Biden stated, “This is about good-paying jobs for everyday people.” “Blue-collar workers, jobs at a prevailing rate, not $15 an hour, but $20 or $30, for carpenters and pipefitters, plumbers, electricians, and a variety of other trades.”