Biden Attempts To Inspire Americans With His Infrastructure Success.

President Joe Biden is still struggling to parlay his successful quest to upgrade the United States’ infrastructure into political capital, despite a new website and a fresh presidential tour to the American heartland.

On Wednesday, Biden travelled to Kansas City, Missouri, as part of a tour aimed at enthralling Americans with the prospect of improving the roads, bridges, and other key links they use every day.

“Our ‘Building a Better America’ tour will give us the opportunity to meet people where they work… and showcase how our bipartisan infrastructure law, which has changed their lives for the better, came about,” Biden said in a speech to the Kansas City transportation authority, which runs the public transportation system.

“I’ll be traveling all across the country in the next weeks.” “It’ll be the same for Vice President (Kamala) Harris, my cabinet, and everyone else in my government,” he said.

The newly passed infrastructure package, which includes a $1 trillion budget for updating the country’s aging transportation networks, is a tremendous victory in many ways.

Not only did the bill pass with the support of a sizable minority of Republicans in Congress, but the Democratic president also managed to provide something that both parties have talked about for years but never delivered.

Broken promises of “infrastructure week” became a running joke under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Despite this, Biden’s approval rating is stuck in the low 40 percent range, and Republican voters are passionately opposed to anything he does, according to polling of the average Americans he claims the measure will aid.

Biden has already delivered similar statements on factory floors and, on a frigid visit to New Hampshire, while standing on an aging bridge that is in desperate need of repair.

Similarly, Biden’s staff, including his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, have traveled extensively across the country in an attempt to enliven the president’s image.

On Air Force One, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “We’re always searching for other pathways.”

“We’re always messaging to the American people every day, as you know,” Jean-Pierre continued, “making sure they know what the president is doing to make their lives simpler, to deliver for them.”

The most recent effort is a new website called build.gov, which was launched on Wednesday in an attempt to communicate with ordinary Americans and even simply explain what’s in the massive spending bill.

