Biden Appoints Big Tech Critic As Director Of Antitrust Unit

President Joe Biden chose a prominent Big Tech opponent to lead the Justice Department’s antitrust division on Tuesday, in yet another hint of the administration’s determination to challenge Silicon Valley’s dominance.

If confirmed, Jonathan Kanter, a lawyer who has represented companies contesting tech platforms, will lead the division that will oversee a slew of complaints expected against the world’s major tech companies for alleged monopolistic abuses.

Following Kanter’s nomination, Lina Khan, a proponent of splitting up the largest internet companies, was named to lead the Federal Trade Commission, which is also active in antitrust enforcement.

Kanter is described as a “leading supporter and expert in the drive to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy” by the White House.

Kanter has represented companies like Yelp and Spotify in lawsuits alleging that internet behemoths like Google and Apple engaged in anti-competitive behavior. He also defended the News Smaller Alliance against charges that huge platforms have stifled the growth of media companies.

According to the White House, he is a former FTC lawyer who has founded his own “boutique antitrust legal business that lobbies in favor of federal and state antitrust law enforcement.”

Early signals from the Biden administration point to a stepped-up antitrust enforcement campaign, despite requests from some to break up some of Big Tech’s biggest and most successful companies.

Biden released a broad strategy earlier this month aimed at shifting the power balance away from businesses and toward “the little guy.”

As he signed an executive order requiring changes on everything from the selling of hearing aids to the disclosure of airline baggage costs, Biden portrayed the program as a reversal from Washington’s 40-year “experiment of allowing huge businesses collect more and more power.”

He stated, “We have to return to an economy that grows from the bottom up.”

The order, which has been praised by consumer advocates but slammed by certain corporate lobbying groups, lays out 72 programs across the federal government and establishes the White House Competition Council to track progress.

