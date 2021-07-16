Biden and Xi Attend APEC Pandemic Response Talks

Leaders from the Pacific Rim, including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, began virtual meetings on Friday to explore urgent collective action against the Covid-19 outbreak and its economic consequences.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the unusual online talks including heads of state from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group at the last minute.

Ardern is set to host the APEC leaders’ annual meeting in November, but she said the unique conditions created by Covid-19 meant some concerns needed to be addressed right away.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring APEC leaders together to discuss how we can get our region through the health crisis and expedite economic recovery,” she said before of the 11 p.m. meeting (1100 GMT).

As the world faces fast-spreading viral strains and an economic shock not seen since World War II, Ardern said better cross-border cooperation is required.

“It is critical to respond collaboratively in order to speed the region’s economic recovery,” she said.

The US aimed to act “as an arsenal of vaccines for the region,” according to the White House in the run-up to the discussions.

It will also be Biden’s first opportunity to meet many of the APEC leaders since taking office, allowing him to emphasize Washington’s broad goal of “a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to US officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are among those attending the virtual gathering, which accounts for 60 percent of global GDP.

But the focus will be on whether Biden and Xi can put aside their differences in a tense US-China relationship to work together on Ardern’s agenda.

Washington has accused Beijing of being opaque about the pandemic’s origins, escalating tensions already present over trade tariffs and the plight of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Ardern has indicated that she wants the World Health Organization to have more power, as well as the creation of cross-border networks to quickly identify and respond to future pandemics.

New Zealand’s prime minister has also campaigned for better international vaccination collaboration, noting that runaway outbreaks of the Delta type in Thailand and Indonesia demonstrate why it’s a mistake for governments to focus solely on immunizing their own people.

Increased funding for the Covax program, which was established to promote equitable vaccination distribution but has failed to acquire enough doses for low-income countries, is a crucial component of Ardern’s strategy.

