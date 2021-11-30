Biden and Omicron put pressure on OPEC+ to meet.

Under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country’s taps in the hopes of lowering crude prices, and a new Covid-19 version that has complicated the arithmetic, OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday.

According to Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank, the conference “is building up to be one of the most crucial since the epidemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year.”

Following intense pressure to increase output, main members the United States, China, India, and Japan declared last week that they would draw on their strategic reserves to assist down petroleum prices, which had risen to levels that had harmed economic recovery.

Analysts estimate the infusion to be between 65 and 80 million barrels, with 50 million barrels coming from the United States alone, according to Biden.

However, the action had the opposite effect, with costs rising anyway — followed by a price drop due to the introduction of the new Omicron form of Covid-19.

The discovery of the new variation on Thursday prompted petroleum prices to plummet by more than 10%, the first time this has happened since the April 2020 nightmare.

“There is plenty to suggest that OPEC+ will not immediately step up its oil output any further,” said Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch, in an effort to keep current oil prices around $70 a barrel.

This move is consistent with the cautious approach taken by OPEC+ members as they gradually increased supply.

Late in October, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned against complacency.

Despite a 10-fold increase in space for manoeuvre, the firm announced earlier this month that it expected to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

According to Russian news outlets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Kremlin’s oil pointman, advised against any “rash moves” on Monday.

A technical meeting was scheduled for Tuesday ahead of the summit, but it was rescheduled for Thursday because experts are seeking further information on the “present situation,” according to Novak.

The possibility of Iran rejoining OPEC will be another important factor in the supply equation.

When then-US President Donald Trump withdrew out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, the Islamic republic was kicked out of OPEC.

Negotiations resumed in Vienna on Monday after a five-month pause.

While most analysts are gloomy about the outcome, Swedish bank SEB's Bjarne Schieldrop said: "Getting Iranian oil.