BHP strikes a deal with the Chilean Union over a strike at a copper mine.

BHP has achieved an agreement with the employees’ union at the world’s largest copper mine in Chile, which could prevent a strike, according to a statement from the business.

After maintaining that their demands for a one-time bonus to acknowledge their contributions during the coronavirus outbreak had not been granted, workers at the Escondida mine announced their decision to strike ten days ago.

BHP stated in a statement late Tuesday that talks with the workers union had come to a close, with the “final content of the collective contract and closure conditions” being reached.

The 10-day bargaining period has been extended by two days, until Thursday, when the union’s members will vote on whether or not to accept the deal.

Workers at Escondida conducted a 44-day strike in 2017, the longest in Chilean mining history, costing BHP $740 million and causing a 1.3 percent drop in the country’s GDP.

Workers at Escondida have asked a one-time incentive equal to one percent of the company’s dividends to commemorate their efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak.

They also want a plan for their professional development as well as educational benefits for their children.

According to Chilean media, they turned down a bonus valued roughly $23,000 each.

Copper prices hit a 10-year high of almost $10,000 per ton in April, and the Escondida mine is expected to generate more than $10 billion in income this year.

Chile is the world’s greatest copper producer, producing 5.6 million tons per year, or 28% of global output, with much of it going to China, the world’s largest consumer.

Mining accounts for 10-15% of Chile’s GDP and half of the country’s exports.