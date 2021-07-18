Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man, is set to launch into space.

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, will become an astronaut on Tuesday when Blue Origin launches its first crewed mission, capping off a busy month for the fledgling space tourism business.

The expedition comes only days after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson nearly defeated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a battle of billionaires.

Blue Origin, on the other hand, has its sights set higher, both in terms of the height to which its reusable New Shepard ship will ascend in comparison to Virgin’s spaceplane and in terms of its long-term goals.

Blue Origin was launched by Jeff Bezos in 2000 with the idea of one day creating floating space colonies with artificial gravity where millions of people may work and dwell.

Today, the business is working on the New Glenn heavy-lift orbital rocket, as well as a Moon lander that it hopes to contract with NASA under the Artemis program.

“They’ve had 15 successful uncrewed New Shepard flights, and we’ve been waiting years to see when they’re going to start flying people,” Laura Forczyk, founder of space consultancy firm Astralytical, told AFP.

New Shepard will launch on July 20 at 8:00 a.m. Central (1300 a.m. GMT) from Launch Site One, a remote facility in the west Texas desert about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the nearest town, Van Horn.

The event will be webcast live on BlueOrigin.com starting one hour and a half before the start time.

Wally Funk, a pioneering female aviator who will become the oldest astronaut at the age of 82, and Dutch adolescent Oliver Daemen, the company’s first paying client, who will become the youngest astronaut, will join Bezos on the totally autonomous mission.

Jeff Bezos’ brother Mark, a businessman who runs the Bezos Family Foundation and volunteers as a firefighter, completes the four-person team.

They’re best buddies, and Jeff documented the moment he asked his younger brother to join him in a viral Instagram video last month.

The mysterious winner of a $28 million auction for a seat, who had “schedule conflicts” and will fly on a future flight, has requested anonymity, according to the business.

New Shepard will drive towards space at speeds above Mach 3 utilizing a carbon-free liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine after lift-off.

The astronauts unbuckle and experience weightlessness as the capsule separates from its rocket.

The crew is planning to spend a.