Bezos’ Little Helpers are depicted in this infographic.

While Amazon’s Black Friday sales have already begun, the company’s employees are preparing for what will undoubtedly be the most stressful days of the year. Every link in the supply chain will be stretched to its limits, whether it’s warehouse workers or delivery drivers, as millions of people across the world are ready to spend their holiday cash on what are reportedly the best offers of the year.

The holiday quarter often sees a 40-60% increase in Amazon’s revenue compared to the rest of the year, putting a huge strain on the company’s logistics infrastructure. Every year, as seen in our graph, Amazon hires thousands of seasonal workers to help with the workload at its fulfillment/sortation centers and customer support locations.

This year, however, things will be a little different than in previous years, as Amazon employees in over 20 countries are preparing strikes, rallies, and demonstrations on Black Friday. The “Make Amazon Pay” protests, organized by a coalition of labor and public advocacy organizations, aim to draw attention to the numerous ways critics claim the company saves money by mistreating employees, not paying its fair share of taxes, and not taking responsibility for its environmental impact.

While the demonstrations are unlikely to make a significant impact in Amazon’s well-oiled supply chain, they may raise awareness of the plight of hundreds of thousands of workers who perform the literal heavy lifting at times like these.