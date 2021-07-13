Better economic conditions and a merger boom boost bank earnings in the United States.

According to results reported Tuesday, Goldman Sachs profited from a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase profited from the halo effect on loan quality brought on by a better macroeconomy.

Both banking behemoths posted record second-quarter earnings, compared to the same period a year ago, when huge banks set up massive provisions in case clients defaulted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Covid-19 vaccinations and the progressive reopening of the economy have made those days seem like a distant memory.

“As the economy improves, consumer and wholesale balance sheets remain very strong,” stated Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest bank in the United States by assets, kicked off the earnings season for the industry by posting profits that more than quadrupled to $11.9 billion, including a boost from $3 billion set aside as reserves.

In the previous quarter, JPMorgan had planned $8.9 billion for bad loans, but it only reported $734 million in charge-offs for poor loans in the second quarter.

However, revenues for the quarter decreased 8% to $30.5 billion, as the bank’s trading arm witnessed significantly less activity than a year before.

Profits at Goldman Sachs increased to $5.3 billion in the second quarter, up from $197 million the year before.

After the first quarter of 2021, revenues were $15.4 billion, up 16 percent from the previous quarter and the second highest quarterly revenues in the company’s history.

“The strength of our client franchise and our continued progress on our strategic priorities are demonstrated in our second quarter performance and record revenues for the first half of the year,” said Chief Executive David Solomon, who added that the firm would work to support clients who “still face challenges in overcoming the pandemic.”

Due to an increase in completed mergers and acquisition agreements, Goldman’s financial advice revenues increased. The firm’s backlog of new deals has also “substantially expanded” since the end of 2020, according to Goldman.

However, compared to the 2020 era, Goldman saw a significant decline in market revenue due to lesser volatility.

Goldman’s profits, like JPMorgan’s, were boosted by reserve releases and a favorable contrast to the year-ago period, when Goldman also set large provisions for bad loans.

Legal and regulatory costs were also a drag on last year’s earnings, costing more than ten times what they would have been in 2021.

In addition to the findings, Goldman raised its quarterly dividend to $2 per share from $1.25 previously.

JPMorgan's stock increased by 0.1 percent.