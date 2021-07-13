Better economic conditions and a merger boom boost bank earnings in the United States.

According to statistics issued Tuesday, Goldman Sachs’ profits increased as a result of a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase’s results were lifted by the “halo effect” on loan quality from an improving economy.

Both financial behemoths reported record second-quarter profits, compared to the same period a year ago, when huge banks set up massive reserves in case clients defaulted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the widespread availability of Covid-19 vaccinations and the rapid rebuilding of the US economy have placed those days in the past.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has a significant retail operation in addition to investment banking, reported that combined debit and credit card spending was up 45 percent year over year and more than one-fifth higher than in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, according to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

He emphasized the consumer and company balance sheets as being “exceptionally solid.”

However, the considerably brighter picture contains several unanswered questions about the coronavirus.

According to JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum, one factor contributing to “elevated uncertainty” about the bank’s prognosis for “a very robust recovery” is the rapid adoption of the Delta form of Covid-19.

The pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, might be a cause of economic problems, citing recent limitations in Hong Kong and Australia as examples.

On a conference call with analysts, Solomon stated that vaccine pickup “is not uniform across communities and nations, including areas of the United States.” “Vaccine availability across the board and high vaccination rates are essential for open and successful economies.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest US bank by assets, kicked off the sector’s earnings season by saying that profits more than doubled to $11.9 billion in the most recent quarter, including a boost from $3 billion set aside as reserves.

In the previous quarter, JPMorgan had planned $8.9 billion for bad loans, but it only reported $734 million in default charge-offs in the second quarter.

However, revenues for the quarter decreased 8% to $30.5 billion, as the bank’s trading arm witnessed significantly less activity than a year before.

Bank executives were similarly pessimistic about loan growth, citing the strong status of consumer finances in the United States as a result of the government’s stimulus measures.

According to Barnum, loan growth will be “a little bit of a slog through the rest of this year.”

While “unusually high” credit card pay rates are “good for consumers,” he admits that “it does create a bit of a headwind for our loan growth.”

Profits at Goldman Sachs were $5.3 billion in the second quarter.