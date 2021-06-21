Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 TV, Tech, and Other Deals

Here are the greatest Amazon Prime Day 2021 bargains. While Amazon has thousands of things on sale, we’ve combed through them all to find the finest of the best.

When you keep checking Prime Day 2021 Lightning Deals for huge savings on limited-quantity items, you’ll uncover even more deals.

On Tuesday, June 22, Amazon Prime Day offers are available.

$3,498.00 (savings of $501.99) on a Sony A80J 77-inch TV

The Sony A80J 77-inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra as a 4K HDR is designed to deliver outstanding image quality, contrast, and color. Although this television is available with a soundbar, the sound quality from the built-in speakers is excellent. It’s built to let you watch Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other popular streaming services. Gamers will like the BRAVIA HR HDMI 2.1 with 4K/120Hz and BRAVIA Game Mode, which boosts frame rates and reduces lag. It’s also compatible with Alexa. There are also 55-inch and 65-inch versions available.

2020 Model Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV—$1,998.00 (savings of $601.99)

4K Ultra HD on the Sony X950H 75-inch TV Smart LED TV is a 2020 model, but it has all the best technology. The processor, Sony’s best, gives you a crisp, colorful picture, and the LED technology delivers incredible contrast and ultra-bright contrast. The 4K gaming feature has a designed Game Mode. The model works with Alexa, Smart Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2 and more. You can buy it with a soundbar, but the TV itself delivers superior sound. It’s available in

LG C1 Series 77″ 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)—$3496.99 (save $303.00)

Like other reviewers, we see the LG OLED77CCC1PUB Alexa Built-in C-1 Series 77″ as one of the best TVs for everyone. It has “game optimizer” settings, self-lit pixels that allow you to customize contrast and enjoy exceptionally sharp images. Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos allow you to stream content with theatre-like images and exceptional sound. It also has Google Assistant and built-in Alexa capabilities. There are an array of size options available.

The LG OLED C1 Series 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)—$1,496.99 (save $303.00)

If you love the 77″ version. This is a brief summary.