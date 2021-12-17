Bernie Sanders Applauds Kellogg’s Strike for Addressing ‘Corporate Greed’ in the United States.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont, praised striking Kellogg’s employees on Friday for standing up to “corporate greed.”

At a rally, Sanders, dressed in his trademark casual winter coat, praised the workers while condemning the firm, which is famed for its breakfast cereals, for announcing that it will replace workers who went on strike for better wages.

“Let me say to Kellogg’s: you don’t threaten permanent replacements for people who committed their lives to your firm by adopting a two-tier system that cuts salaries for incoming workers,” Sanders addressed the cheering workers.

Kellogg’s cereal plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Tennessee went on strike on October 5.

After the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) rejected a contract offer, the corporation declared last week that it will replace the workers who went on strike.

Kellogg’s noted at the time that while it preferred a negotiated solution, it had a “responsibility” to its customers to keep producing.

On Thursday, the corporation said that it had signed another tentative agreement with the union representing 1,400 employees, which it claims raises pay for all employees and offers cost-of-living improvements.

Workers will vote on Monday, and the results will be announced early next week, according to the corporation.

The workers were upset with the company’s two-tiered wage structure, among other things.

“I’m standing here today because you’ve shown amazing courage right now in taking on corporate greed, and working people all throughout this country are looking at you and thanking you for your guts,” she said. “What’s going on in this country today is a disgrace,” Sanders remarked. Massive levels of income and wealth inequality are being seen.” The liberal senator routinely rails against corporations that make big profits and pay executives millions of dollars in wages and benefits, despite the fact that worker pay has remained flat for four decades and many companies have relocated jobs overseas.

Sanders’ Twitter account uploaded a photo of himself dressed up as a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal box, with “Let’s stop Kellogg’s Gr-r-eed!” replacing Tony the Tiger’s characteristic tag line “They’re gr-r-reat!”

At the gathering, Sanders remarked, “If you love America, you love the workers.” “And if you care about American workers, you don’t hand over their jobs to desperate Mexicans for 90 cents an hour.” President Joe Biden also slammed the company’s action, calling for the grievances to be resolved through talks and “free from.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.