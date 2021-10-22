Bernard Haitink, a revered conductor, has died at the age of 92.

Bernard Haitink, widely regarded as one of the greatest conductors of his period, died at the age of 92 in London, according to his management firm.

The Dutch maestro, known for his interpretations of Beethoven, Mahler, and Bruckner over a 60-year career, died at home in the presence of his family, according to a statement released by UK-based Askonas Holt late Thursday.

Despite his celebrity, Haitink was recognized for his modesty and a light touch as a conductor who did not overpower the artistic contributions of the orchestras he led.

Haitink was born in Amsterdam and learned to conduct there before making his debut with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic in 1954.

He mounted the podium for the first time with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in 1956, and went on to become the orchestra’s main conductor in a connection that lasted more than two decades.

In 1967, Haitink was appointed principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, a position he would occupy for more than a decade.

He also had a lengthy association with the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in the United Kingdom, where he was musical director from 1987 until 2002.

He directed some of the world’s greatest orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, and Berlin Philharmonic, as one of classical music’s most illustrious conductors.

Haitink was a “passionate mentor for future generations of conductors, generously donating his time to lectures and masterclasses,” according to Askonas Holt.

Among the various honors conferred upon him over his illustrious career, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and received France’s Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

He had five children from his first marriage, which he married four times.