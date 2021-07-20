Ben & Jerry’s Will Stop Selling In The Occupied Palestinian Territories, But Will Keep Selling In Israel

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s declared that its ice cream will no longer be sold in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The ice cream company from Vermont, which has become known for its growing dedication to current social justice causes, said it is taking this step to exert pressure on Israel on behalf of Palestinians.

“We think that selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) is incongruous with our values,” they said in a statement.

The company hasn’t fully avoided doing business in the West Bank. Ben & Jerry’s revealed in their statement that they will stay in Israel under a different arrangement.

They haven’t indicated what that arrangement would be, but they have promised to “provide an update on this as soon as we’re ready.”

Ben & Jerry’s decision to discontinue selling in the OPT, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is both morally and commercially incorrect.

“Ice cream companies abound, but there is only one Jewish state. In a tweet, he stated, “Ben & Jerry’s has decided to advertise itself as the anti-Israel ice cream.”

Many pro-Palestinian activists are outraged by the decision, which is already trending on Twitter. They believe Ben & Jerry’s is not doing enough.

In a tweet, the Palestinian B.D.S. National Committee said, “We warmly appreciate their decision but call on Ben & Jerry’s to halt all activities in apartheid Israel.”

According to rights groups, Israel maintains over 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and has evicted over 750 Palestinians in order to create more in 2021.

Isreal is committing “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” against Pelstine, according to Human Rights Watch.

According to The New York Times, Ben & Jerry’s withdrawal from the occupied regions will not be imminent.

The contract with the company’s licensee in Israel, which manufactures and distributes ice cream in the region, will not be renewed. After the agreement ends at the end of 2022, they will establish a new deal to stay in Israel.