Belmondo, the Handsome Devil of French Cinema, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 88.

Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died at the age of 88, was the New Wave’s poster boy, a cross between James Dean and Humphrey Bogart rolled into one fascinating guy.

His restless insouciance chimed with the mold-breaking French film of the 1960s, with his boxer’s physique and broken nose.

In “Breathless,” directed by Jean-Luc Godard, the New Wave’s great enfant terrible, Belmondo plays a hopeless gangster who falls in love with Jean Seberg’s pixie-like American in Paris (1961).

The picture stunned critics and viewers throughout the world, and along with Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows,” revolutionized movie history.

Belmondo was named the face of modern France by Time magazine in 1964.

The Tricolor, a snifter of cognac, and a flared hem, it added, had been downgraded to secondary symbols of France.

“The principal symbol is a slouching young man in a café chair… At 738 mph, he is Jean-Paul Belmondo, the natural son of the Existentialist conception.”

Belmondo, on the other hand, was far from a suave academic, spending the majority of his career in he-man parts that exploited his raw sex appeal.

Despite his reputation as a charming criminal, the actor grew up in Neuilly-sur-Seine, an affluent Paris suburb, as the son of a renowned sculptor, Paul Belmondo.

He was born in 1933 and struggled in school during the war, but he was a gifted boxer who won three straight round-one knockouts in his amateur career.

He went on to the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art to further his education.

In 1957, he had his debut film appearance in the forgettable comedy “On Foot, On Horse, and On Wheels,” which was removed from the final edit.

Belmondo, unfazed, went on to work with some of the most talented directors of his generation, first with Godard on a trilogy of films, then with Truffaut, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle, and Jean-Pierre Melville on a quartet of pictures.

He was dubbed “the most complete European actor” of his generation by Truffaut.

He was frequently placed opposite attractive ladies, from Catherine Deneuve and Sophia Loren to Claudia Cardinale in the historical comedy “Cartouche,” and he updated his identity in a variety of roles.

However, beginning in the 1970s, he shifted his focus to more commercially viable action films in which he performed his own stunts.

Swashbuckling comedy adventure pictures and farces like “Swords of Blood” (1962) and the Oscar-nominated “That Man from Rio” (1964) brought Belmondo to a new generation of fans all over the world.

He liked the blend of arthouse and more mainstream fare.