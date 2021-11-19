Belize is in the forefront of the fight against climate change thanks to Glenn Godfrey’s vision.

Glenn Godfrey established a plan to enhance ecotourism and take advantage of the area’s various ecosystems in 1998, with a vision for a brighter future for his country. To do this, he established a Ministry of Environment in Belize, where he developed and supervised the passage of the Environmental Protection Act, which has positioned Belize as one of the world’s best examples of sustainable natural resource conservation.

Belize is benefiting from the foresight of this eminent attorney, who also helped to establish Belize’s financial services sector. Belize is now viewed as an example to the world of what it takes to save resources and help maintain a low carbon footprint by international organizations concerned in climate change as a result of this vision.

During his time as Minister of Tourism and Environment, Glenn Godfrey declared that Belize had “resisted the seductions of mass tourism and… declared that the main marketing and development thrust of the tourism industry in Belize will be ecotourism and not only ecotourism but community-based tourism,” according to the book The Ecotourism-Extraction Nexus Political Economies and Rural Realities of (un)Comfortable Bedfellows. These comments are taken from Godfrey’s 1992 speech at the Rio Earth Summit.

Glenn D. Godfrey currently works as a legal, financial, and economic counselor for the growth of national sectors and businesses, keeping in mind the work that must be done to battle climate change while also bolstering the economy.

Following COP26, Godfrey’s Law Firm, Glenn D. Godfrey & Co LLP, is a legal and financial firm that can advise corporations and countries on how to guide their economies and debt management, as well as how to negotiate debt management strategies with innovative environmental and climate change structures.

This is a crucial selling point for many countries, as evidenced by recent reports from the COP26 Summit, which revealed that many developing countries are dissatisfied with the paucity of cash offered by the world’s wealthiest countries. It costs money to take the essential efforts to combat climate change. Glenn D. Godfrey & Co LLP wants to help businesses and countries consolidate their debt in ways that will allow them to be more proactive in safeguarding their land and people.

Glenn D. Godfrey & Co LLP is well-positioned to assist businesses and sectors on how to invest pro-actively and sustainably in these environmentally concerned times.