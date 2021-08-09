Belarus’s President denies retaliating violently against critics.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Monday that his autocratic government is employing torture and brutality to crush all criticism, a year after he ignited major protests by claiming victory in a disputed election.

He also denied that his country was involved in the death of a Ukrainian activist or in the forcible return of a Tokyo Olympics competitor.

The moustachioed leader, who has been in power since 1994, claimed victory in a “completely transparent” election last August and accused the opposition of plotting a “coup.”

However, Amnesty International reported on Monday that since the protests began, thousands of Belarusians have been arrested, forced into exile, or forced to live in fear.

“What do you mean by repression?” Lukashenko stated this at his yearly press conference, which lasts many hours. “Have I fired a shot at anyone?” Is there anyone I’ve killed?”

He dismissed accusations of widespread abuse in Belarusian jails. Belarus is said to hold approximately 600 political prisoners, according to local rights organisations, who have recorded torture testimonies.

He also claimed that his country’s KGB had nothing to do with the death of Vitaly Shishov, a 26-year-old Belarusian activist found hung in a Kiev park last week.

Following his death, Ukraine said that it will beef up security for Belarusian political exiles on its soil.

“For us, he was a nobody,” Lukashenko stated. “Without Shishov, we have enough to deal with,” he added, adding that the tragedy had strained relations with Ukraine.

He then accused runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of being “managed” by Warsaw, after she claimed the Belarus team tried to forcibly repatriate her home from the Tokyo Olympics. She has since sought sanctuary in Poland.

He denied that the athlete was forced onto an aircraft to Minsk by the country’s political authorities.

He said there was “not a single” KGB agent at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the Olympian’s defection and the activist’s death this summer, Lukashenko’s administration has come under heightened scrutiny.

Lukashenko, who claims to have received more than 80% of the vote in the 2020 election, has promised to defy Western pressure and has accused the Belarusian opposition of attempting a “coup” last year.

“Some were clamoring for a coup d’etat, while others were preparing for fair and honest elections,” he told authorities and journalists.

The opposition claims the true winner is Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran in the election in place of her imprisoned husband and now lives in exile.

Tikhanovskaya has been rallying support from the West, and she recently visited with US Vice President Joe Biden. Brief News from Washington Newsday.