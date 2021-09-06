Belarus sentences protest leader Kolesnikova to a lengthy prison sentence.

On Monday, a Belarusian court sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, to 11 years in prison for leading extraordinary rallies against President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

During the court hearing in Minsk, where lawyer and fellow opposition activist Maxim Znak was also sentenced to ten years, a feisty Kolesnikova smiled and made her distinctive heart-shaped hand gesture.

Authorities accused the two of breaking national security and plotting to seize power during the closed-door trial.

Kolesnikova, 39, is the sole prominent leader of last year’s large rallies who is still in Belarus, and she has been detained for a year after ripping up her passport to avoid deportation.

Since the protests began after he claimed victory in a dubious election, Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents.

Before the ruling, a video from inside the courthouse showed the handcuffed couple smirking in the defendant’s cage.

Kolesnikova, who was dressed in a black dress and wearing her usual dark red lipstick, drew a heart-shaped gesture with her hands, as she typically did at protest rallies.

Znak pretended to be inviting an audience into a theatre while standing next to her.

“Dear audience, we are delighted to see you,” the 40-year-old remarked.

The sentence was deemed “unjustified” by Germany, and the European Union criticized it as a “blatant violation” of rights.

It was “designed to shatter the hopes” of a generation of Belarusians, according to Amnesty International.

Kolesnikova, a former member of Belarus’ philharmonic orchestra, has become a symbol of the country’s protest movement.

When the trial began last month, she danced inside the court, which authorities said had to be closed since it housed state secrets.

Agents from the KGB put a sack over her head, stuffed her into a minibus, and drove her to the Ukrainian border in September.

She is said to have fought the attempt to deport her by jumping out of the automobile.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both of whom departed the country, were part of a female trio of protest leaders, including Kolesnikova.

After the sentencing, Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president in lieu of her imprisoned husband and claimed to have won, dubbed the duo “heroes.”

“The regime wants us to see them crushed and exhausted,” says the narrator. But look at them: they’re dancing and smiling,” added Tikhanovskaya, who is currently stationed in Lithuania.

The press agency of Viktor Babaryko, a former presidential candidate whose campaign was coordinated by Kolesnikova, released a statement.