Belarus’ Opposition Leader Says Of Husband’s Sentence, “There Is No Time To Cry.”

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian exiled opposition activist, told AFP on Tuesday that she will not “tear” over her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky’s lengthy prison sentence imposed by the Minsk administration.

In an interview with AFP, she pledged to redouble her efforts to persuade the EU to increase pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the interest of democracy.

“I’m not going to be scared because of this,” she explained, “because I understand that we don’t have time to cry, we don’t have time to think about it too much.”

It was Tikhanovskaya’s first public statement after Sergei Tikhanovsky was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Belarus court on Tuesday.

In the private courtroom for the verdict in their months-long trial, he was joined by five other co-defendants.

Tikhanovsky, a 43-year-old YouTube blogger, was convicted guilty of organizing riots, inciting social hatred, and other offenses, according to state media.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya spoke in Brussels, where she was pleading with EU authorities to extend sanctions against Lukashenko ahead of a Thursday EU summit.

“My husband — a brave, wonderful person — became a personal adversary for Lukashenko,” she stated, citing the fact that Tikhanovsky was handed the maximum time available.

The strongman, whose claim to re-election in polls last year sparked protests that were ruthlessly put down by his security forces, is concerned about her husband’s influence over the opposition, she added.

“Their procedure (trial) was closed in an indication that the administration is terrified of even those people… behind bars, even in jail.” Because just seeing those lovely people can be a source of inspiration.” She vowed to fight even harder for democratic change in her country, as well as to push the European Union to do more.

“To the European Union, my message is to stay united,” she stated.

While Tikhanovskaya acknowledged that EU member states’ interests on Belarus may be divergent, she asked them to “be more decisive and principled.”

“Think about morals,” she continued. “I’m sure democratic countries can’t allow one tyrant to, you know, influence the thoughts of leaders or democratic countries; it’s unacceptably wrong.”

“A single dictator has the power to blackmail… the entire continent of Europe.”

Tikhanovskaya told AFP that she had no method of interacting with her husband other than through his lawyer, who sent her short notes.

Tikhanovskaya told AFP that she had no method of interacting with her husband other than through his lawyer, who sent her short notes.

She expressed her confidence that her husband would not serve the whole 18-year term imposed on him, which she described as "simply numbers on paper," and that "millions of letters" would be written in his defense.