Belarus Ignores Athlete’s Criticism of Activist’s Death.

On Monday, Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko dismissed international criticism, denying that his government was involved in the killing of a Ukrainian activist or in attempting to forcibly return an Olympic athlete from Tokyo.

Since claiming an election last year that the West regarded rigged, Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on unprecedented protests in the ex-Soviet republic.

The moustachioed leader claimed victory in a “completely transparent” election and accused the opposition of plotting a “coup” during an annual press conference a year after the poll.

He also denied that his country’s KGB security forces were involved in the killing of Vitaly Shisho, a 26-year-old Belarusian dissident found hanged in a Kiev park last week.

“For us, he was a nobody,” Lukashenko stated. “Without Shishov, we have enough to deal with,” he added, adding that the tragedy had strained relations with Ukraine.

He also accused runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of being “managed” by Warsaw, after she claimed the Belarus team tried to forcibly repatriate her home from the Tokyo Olympics. She has since sought sanctuary in Poland.

He denied that the athlete was forced onto an aircraft to Minsk by the country’s political authorities.

He said there was “not a single” KGB agent at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the Olympian’s defection and the activist’s death this summer, Lukashenko’s administration has come under heightened scrutiny.

Lukashenko, who claims to have received more than 80% of the vote in the 2020 election, has promised to defy Western pressure and has accused the Belarusian opposition of attempting a “coup” last year.

“Some were clamoring for a coup d’etat, while others were preparing for fair and honest elections,” he told authorities and journalists.

The opposition believes Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for office in place of her imprisoned husband and now lives in exile, was the true winner of the election.

Tikhanovskaya has been garnering support from the West, meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lately.

Lukashenko stated that he had not had a “easy year” and that the political situation had put Belarus’ national unity in jeopardy.

Since the largest protests in Belarusian history, hundreds of people have been imprisoned in Minsk. According to the human rights organization Viasna, Belarus now has 603 political prisoners.

The trial of Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader in Belarus, began last week in Minsk.

She has been detained since then. Brief News from Washington Newsday.