Belarus has stated that it will hold EU talks on the migrant crisis.

President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone chat on Wednesday that Minsk and the EU should talk about the migrant problem on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Germany, on the other hand, refused to confirm any Belarus-EU negotiations, saying that Merkel and Lukashenko discussed Europe giving humanitarian aid and assisting in the return of migrants.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have gathered at the border in what the West claims is Lukashenko’s retaliation for sanctions imposed on his dictatorship after it brutally suppressed anti-government protests.

Lukashenko and his major ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, have dismissed the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to cross into Poland.

The Belarus leader and Merkel “agreed that the matter as a whole will be taken up to the level of Belarus and the EU,” according to Lukashenko’s press agency.

“Relevant officials from both sides, to be determined,” it continued, “will immediately begin conversations to fix the existing concerns.”

During the phone, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel “underlined the need to provide humanitarian treatment and return possibilities for the impacted people.”

Merkel went on to say that this could be accomplished with help from the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration, as well as collaboration with the European Commission.

Lukashenko and Merkel spoke for the second time this week, and it was the Belarus strongman’s first call with a Western leader since his regime began its crackdown, following Putin’s appeal for EU leaders to speak directly to Lukashenko.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said on Wednesday that cooperation between Belarus and the EU is “extremely crucial.”

However, Piotr Muller, a spokesperson for the Polish government, said the call between the Belarusian and German leaders earlier this week was “not a good step” and appeared to be “an approval of his choice,” referring to Lukashenko.

Even if the negotiations are with a leader whose authority Europe and Germany do not recognize, Merkel’s spokesperson Seibert said earlier on Wednesday that speaking with Minsk “to ameliorate this humanitarian situation” is “helpful.”

A day after Polish troops deployed tear gas and water cannon to prevent stone-throwing migrants, Poland warned on Wednesday that the crisis might linger months or even years.

On Tuesday, the border guard service reported 161 illegal crossing attempts, including “two aggressive attempts.”

There had been more, according to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.