Belarus claims to be working to return migrants as the EU prepares to impose sanctions.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Belarus was working to repatriate migrants who had gathered on the country’s border with Poland, seeking to try to defuse the problem ahead of a European Union summit on further penalties against Minsk.

Thousands of migrants have been trying for months to cross the border from Belarus into EU member Poland, but tensions rose last week when coordinated attempts to cross were turned back by Polish border police.

As retaliation for sanctions, Brussels accuses Belarus of luring migrants to the ex-Soviet republic and sending them to the European Union.

The 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministers were meeting on Monday.