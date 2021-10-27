Beijing orders Evergrande’s CEO to pay the company’s debts with his own money, according to a report.

According to media reports, Chinese authorities have instructed Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, formerly the country’s richest man, to utilize his own money to help the company’s financial crisis.

The liquidity crisis at one of China’s largest property developers has spooked investors and shaken the country’s important real estate sector, raising fears of a wider economic contagion.

Last week, the company paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, preventing a default and providing the company with much-needed breathing room.

Evergrande also announced that development on more than ten halted projects had resumed.

However, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Beijing has pressured Xu, also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, to pay off some of the company’s debts out of his own pocket, citing people familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper, Beijing issued the decision after his company failed to pay an initial bond interest payment due on September 23.

Xu’s personal sacrifice, though, is unlikely to have much of an impact on Evergrande’s $300 billion in liabilities, with Bloomberg placing his net worth at less than $8 billion.

Xu, who is now 63 years old, was once China’s richest man, with a fortune of more than $40 billion just a few years ago, before Evergrande’s problems began.

Local governments across China are also monitoring the developer’s bank accounts, according to people cited by Bloomberg, to verify that business cash is used to finish unfinished housing projects and not diverted to pay creditors.

Evergrande’s liquidity crisis was triggered by a crackdown on China’s troubled real estate sector, which has resulted in numerous other builders defaulting on debt payments, including Sinic and Fantasia.

Fitch downgraded another company, Modern Land, on Wednesday after it failed to make a $250 million payment this week.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a senior Chinese regulator urged enterprises to satisfy their offshore bond payments.

Evergrande’s problems come as Chinese President Xi Jinping boosts up rhetoric in support of his “shared prosperity” program, which aims to equalize wealth and tighten regulation of domestic private companies.