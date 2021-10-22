Behind the Austrian Media Graft Scandal is a ‘Open Secret.’

The recent media corruption scandal that toppled Austria’s right-wing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, 35, has reignited calls for reform of what critics believe are unhealthy relationships between politicians, pollsters, and the press.

Prosecutors raided the chancellery and the finance ministry earlier this month, igniting the scandal.

They’re looking into claims that Kurz’s inner circle used public funds to pay for biased polls to improve his reputation.

Prosecutors also believe that a major tabloid received costly public advertisements in exchange for conducting the surveys and other adoring coverage of Kurz.

Kurz, like everyone else under investigation, denies any wrongdoing.

However, according to Yilmaz Gulum, a political journalist with public broadcaster ORF, the fact that government advertisements are used to influence the press has long been a “open secret.”

According to Fritz Hausjell, deputy head of the media and communications department at the University of Vienna, large swaths of the press in the small EU member state of 8.9 million people have become reliant on public funds because “their economic model of print media has been destabilized by the internet.”

Ad spending by regional and national governments, which has climbed to 220 million euros ($256 million) every year, is by far the largest source of public funds.

Many government advertisements, on the other hand, appear to have little educational value and instead feature beaming ministers or mayors wishing citizens a “Merry Christmas” or “Sunny Summer.”

The Oesterreich and Heute freesheet tabloids, according to media analyst Andy Kaltenbrunner of the University of Salzburg, are the most reliant on government funds, accounting for 20-40% of their earnings.

Gulum claims that the way ads are spread across the industry creates “market distortion,” with tabloids receiving far more money than broadsheets, some of which are more critical of the government.

Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl claimed in May that “many were outraged” when she took office in 2017 and made massive cuts to the ministry’s advertising budget.

She told a parliamentary committee probing corruption that the goal of ad spending was “buying goodwill in journalistic coverage.”

The technique, according to Huasjell, can be utilized to exert influence in both ways.

Tabloids like Oesterreich can put pressure on the government by saying things such, “If you don’t buy a lot of ads, we’ll shut you down or ignore you.”

According to Henrike Brandstoetter, a member of the opposition liberal Neos party, the system's result is that.