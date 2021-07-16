Before the weekend, the stock markets are retreating.

Most Asian and European stock markets fell on Friday as investors worried about inflation, economic growth, and virus outbreaks, according to dealers.

Traders analyzed data indicating that eurozone inflation fell to 1.9 percent in June from 2.0 percent in May, implying that price pressures are still high.

The Frankfurt market index was down 0.2 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade, while the Paris stock index was down 0.6 percent.

London, on the other hand, rose 0.2 percent in late morning trade, helped in part by strong quarterly sales from Burberry.

“European stocks have had a solid run-up during the (first) quarter, but the rally’s momentum has recently stalled,” according to Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths.

She said, “Strong corporate profits reports might go a long way toward alleviating the remaining Covid fears.”

Sentiment was also dampened by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, in which he restated the US central bank’s commitment to keep its stimulus programs in place until the economy has completely recovered.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted that inflation would continue to rise for months.

“I believe we will have several more months of fast inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said after US markets closed on Thursday in an interview with CNBC.

In the medium term, she projected, price hikes will return to “normal levels.”

Thursday’s results on Wall Street were mixed, with the Dow closing modestly higher while the other two major indices fell.

Asian markets were mainly lower on Friday, with Tokyo finishing one percent lower as investors worried about the spread of Covid-19 infections and the Bank of Japan lowered its fiscal year growth prediction.

Late profit-taking wiped away earlier gains on Hong Kong’s leading index, which was flat ahead of a statement from US Vice President Joe Biden later Friday.

He is anticipated to issue a warning to businesses about doing business in China as Beijing tightens its grip.

“Hong Kong’s position is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not following through on its promise to deal with Hong Kong,” Biden stated at a press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, indicating that Sino-US relations are unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Shanghai fell 0.7 percent, with Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok following suit. Wellington remained unchanged, while Sydney, Singapore, and Jakarta rose little.

Investors were also waiting on June retail sales data in the United States to get a sense of the economy’s stage of recovery.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,023.08 points.

Brief News from Washington Newsday in Frankfurt.