Before the vote, Kyrgyzstan detains 15 people in a ‘coup plot.’

As tensions rise ahead of legislative elections this weekend, security services in Kyrgyzstan announced Friday that 15 persons had been arrested in connection with an alleged coup plot.

Since attaining independence in 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed, the tiny, mountainous nation of 6.5 million people has seen recurring political turmoil.

The state committee for national security announced on Friday that it had detained 15 persons as part of a plan to gather “1,000 hostile young people” to protest the election results.

“This organization planned to organize huge protests in (the capital) Bishkek after the publication of the results of the next parliamentary elections…and then to worsen the situation, instigating clashes with police enforcement and further violent seizure of power,” according to a statement.

“Irrefutable proof of criminal behavior by a group of persons under the leadership of certain damaging political forces, including deputies of the (parliament) and previous high-ranking officials,” according to security services.

The committee also said it had “discovered and seized firearms, ammunition, and drugs” in a raid on the suspected group’s office, without naming the detainees.

Kyrgyzstan, which has seen three presidents deposed since independence from the Soviet Union, is hoping to prevent additional unrest after President Sadyr Japarov was elected last year following demonstrations over allegations of vote-buying.

On Sunday, voters will choose from among 21 parties and hundreds of district candidates for 90 seats in the single-chamber parliament.

Japarov promised to arrange free and fair elections after rising to the presidency from a prison cell during the last post-election crisis.

However, election authorities have already barred one candidate from running and punished another, both of whom were considered independent voices in the last parliament.

Prior to his release, the president was serving a sentence for hostage-taking in the wake of last year’s protests over alleged vote-buying by pro-government parties.

He claims the charges are retaliation for his push to nationalize a key gold mine, which is vital to the country’s resource-poor economy.

In May, the new administration announced its intention to seize the Kumtor mine from its Canadian owner, Centerra Gold, citing environmental problems.

Centerra, whose Kumtor operations amounted for 12.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2020, has refuted the allegations and is fighting the seizure in an international court.

Japarov's detractors claim that the president is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors by arresting possible challengers after overseeing constitutional amendments that increased the position of the president.