Before the US jobs report, European stocks are on the offensive.

Investors anticipated vital US jobs data and pondered the interest rate future as Europe’s main stock indexes gained on Friday, with Paris reaching a new high.

The benchmark CAC 40 index in Paris crossed the 7,000-point threshold for the first time, while the DAX in Frankfurt gained ground.

One day after the Bank of England surprisingly kept UK interest rates, London markets surged 0.5 percent, supported by the weak pound.

The falling value of the pound enhances the stock prices of multinationals listed on the London Stock Exchange that earn in dollars.

Oil prices rose as OPEC and other major producers maintained to their commitment to raise output modestly in the face of rising demand, while the currency strengthened.

The Federal Reserve finally disclosed its plan to taper the massive bond-buying program that has offered essential support since it was put in place at the outset of the recession, boosting global markets this week.

The news dispelled a lot of doubt about the government’s response to a surge in inflation that is projected to endure far longer than previously imagined.

IG analyst Joshua Mahony said, “European markets are on the front foot today.”

“Traders will be watching today’s jobs data closely, though the (US) decision to commence tapering does underscore the ambiguous impact a large or small payrolls figure could have.”

Asian stock markets, on the other hand, were divided on Friday as investors focused on rising inflation.

Following recent signs from BoE president Andrew Bailey that it would, markets were taken aback by the bank’s decision not to raise rates.

While the Fed’s board indicated that a hike was still on the cards in the coming months, it raised worries about how swiftly financial leaders would tighten policy, with projections for the Fed’s own hike timing being pushed back as well.

Bond yields, which suggest how interest rates will be priced in the future, have fallen, raising fears of more uncertainty, especially while inflation stays stubbornly high due to supply chain snarls, high commodity costs, and wage growth.

This has fueled speculation about a period of stagflation, in which prices rise but economic growth slows.

“Rates are a worldwide market,” Societe Generale’s Subadra Rajappa explained.

“Market expectations for aggressive policy action appear to be being resisted by global central banks.”

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 7,315.38 points in London.

DAX is up 0.1 percent to 16,040.95 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.4 percent at 7,012.32.

At 4,352.61, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 25,611.57. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.4 percent at 24,870.51. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 1.0 percent lower at.