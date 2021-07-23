Before the ECB, European stocks rise and the euro falls.

The euro fell as European stock markets continued gains and the ECB prepared a long-awaited update on its pandemic-fueled stimulus package.

Oil prices, as well as global equities, recovered further after beginning the week with significant losses.

On Thursday, investors were also anticipating the release of US weekly employment data.

Prior to that, the European Central Bank is likely to state unequivocally that monetary stimulus will continue to flow as fears about the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus mount.

The ECB is also expected to provide a new “forward guidance” statement, which investors will scrutinize for indications about future interest rate and bond purchases.

According to AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould, stocks “may be given some direction by the European Central Bank meeting later this week, which may indicate a shift in its objectives as it attempts to deal with growing inflation.”

Traders fear that as economies reopen, higher inflation will force central banks to hike interest rates, slowing the recovery.

Unilever, a British consumer goods company, reported a dip in first-half net profits on Thursday, blaming increased expenses.

“We saw more cost inflation emerge in the second quarter,” said Alan Jope, the company’s CEO.

In other Asian stock markets, worries over the Delta variation were overshadowed by more positive earnings announcements, indicating that corporations were doing well.

“Part of the narrative underpinning the… (stocks) comeback in the last couple of days has been the belief that economic support might be extended for longer as the world faces increased Covid infections connected to the Delta variant,” analyst Mould noted.

Despite surging infections that have forced some governments to reimpose lockdowns or other containment measures, investors were back in the saddle after a painful start to the week. Wall Street enjoyed back-to-back rallies thanks to optimism about the outlook, and despite surging infections that have forced some governments to reimpose lockdowns or other containment measures.

Traders in the United States praised Verizon and Coca-forecast-beating Cola’s earnings, while United Airlines forecasted gains down the road despite Covid’s travel restrictions.

According to observers, around 85 percent of US companies that have reported so far have outperformed expectations.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,011.97 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.8 percent to 15,544.82.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.8 percent to 6,513.15 points.

At 4,069.11, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 1.1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.8 percent to 27,723.84. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,574.73, up 0.3 percent (close)

Closed for a. Washington Newsday Brief News. Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Closed for a.