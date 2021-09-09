Before the ECB, European stocks extend their losses.

Following losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street, European stock markets fell further on Thursday as traders anticipated the outcome of the European Central Bank’s next policy meeting.

The euro rose against the dollar but fell against the pound, as a stronger currency weighed on London’s benchmark FTSE 100 equities index, which includes many foreign companies.

As the eurozone economy recovers from the epidemic and inflation rises, European Central Bank governors will meet on Thursday under pressure to clarify their stimulus exit plans.

“In European stock markets, pre-ECB nerves are definitely in evidence,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Concerns about the impact of the Delta coronavirus type weighed on stocks, while IT behemoths caused a dramatic sell-off in Hong Kong after China strengthened its grip on the gaming industry.

Equity markets have been generally on the back foot this week after a relatively solid run-up at the start of September.

After the Federal Reserve’s carefully regarded Beige Book on the condition of the US economy alluded to a slowdown caused by Covid-19, as well as supply issues and a labor shortage, Wall Street’s three main indices finished in the negative on Wednesday.

Fiona Cincotta, a City Index analyst, said, “Momentum definitely appears to be slowing in terms of the recovery.”

“Previously, we’d heard that the Fed might tighten monetary policy, which was unsettling the market. It’s now slightly weaker data, as well as an increase in Covid cases.”

Traders were also keeping an eye on Washington as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that unless Congress raises the federal borrowing ceiling, the US government will run out of money next month, potentially forcing the world’s largest economy to default on its debt commitments.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she stated that “for the first time in our history, the United States of America will be unable to meet its obligations” if the ceiling was not raised.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 1.2 percent at 7,011.01 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.2 percent at 15,572.29 points.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.3 percent at 6,650.98.

At 4,161.07, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 30,008.19. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 2.3 percent to 25,716.00. (close)

Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.5 percent to 3,693.13 points (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2 percent at 35,031.07. (close)

At 2040 GMT, the dollar/yen was trading at 109.90 yen, down from 110.24 yen.

Pound/dollar: $1.3812 is up from $1.3773.

