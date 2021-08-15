Before seeing PSG beat Strasbourg, Messi receives a standing ovation.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi was presented to a packed stadium of Paris Saint-Germain fans before watching his club beat Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 with Kylian Mbappe playing a key part.

Despite the welcome ceremony taking place an hour before kick-off, Messi received a standing ovation as he raced out onto the pitch alongside PSG’s other summer additions, with a 48,000-strong crowd applauding the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On a platform put up on the ground at the Parc des Princes, Messi joined fellow newcomers Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi, and the spectacular presentation ceremony threatened to overshadow the match itself.

Later, the Argentine, along with Neymar and Angel di Maria, sat in the stands as Mauricio Pochettino’s side won their second Ligue 1 encounter of the season, despite the trio not yet being judged match-fit following their participation in the Copa America.

Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler scored either side of a Ludovic Ajorque own goal to put them up 3-0 at halftime, but Kevin Gameiro and Ajorque scored after the break to pull the visitors back into the game.

After Strasbourg was reduced to ten men in the first match played in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes since the Covid-19 outbreak struck in March last year, Pablo Sarabia sealed the victory late on.

“With everything going on at the club, it was difficult to keep focused on the game,” Pochettino said to Canal Plus.

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly, former French Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, and NBA star Evan Fournier were among the attendees.

Everyone was hoping to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi, but the Argentine is unlikely to make his Paris debut for another few weeks.

While Messi has become PSG’s new idol, when Mbappe’s name was given out by the stadium announcer prior to kickoff, the fans booed.

The France striker has been the subject of rumors that he may leave PSG before the transfer window closes – he has so far refused to extend his contract, which runs out at the end of the season.

“Kylian is focused on his task at hand. Pochettino continued, “He had a really nice game and he needs to keep it up.”

Mbappe took part in the match. Brief News from Washington Newsday.