Before SAfrica reported the first cases, Omicron was found in Europe.

New data from the Netherlands revealed Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant was prevalent in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil.

In the week since South Africa disclosed the new virus strain to the World Health Organization, dozens of governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions, the majority of which target southern African countries.

However, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that “blanket” travel bans could cause more harm than good, as Canada expanded its restrictions to include Egypt and Nigeria.

The folly of extensive travel restrictions was highlighted when Dutch officials claimed that Omicron was present in the nation before South Africa’s first cases were identified on November 25.

The new variation was discovered in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, one of which had no travel history and the other had a large number of mutations, which the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines.

With countries on high alert for the Omicron version, a better picture of where it has been spreading and for how long is emerging by the day.

So far, cases have been discovered in more than a dozen nations and territories, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and Portugal.

Belgium and Germany, among European countries, have also reported cases of the new strain prior to November 25, but both have been connected to international travel.

The first two cases were recorded in Latin America on Tuesday, in people who went from South Africa to Brazil, and a first case was verified in Japan, one day after the country banned any international arrivals.

While much remains unclear about the Omicron variety — determining if and to what degree it is vaccine-resistant could take weeks — it has served as a reminder that the global war against Covid-19 is far from over.

On Tuesday, Asian, European, and US markets all plummeted, with the benchmark US oil price falling more than 5% after the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna cautioned that existing vaccines may be less effective against the new version.

“All the scientists I’ve talked to… are saying, ‘This isn’t going to be good,'” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times, predicting a “substantial decline” in the efficacy of current anti-Omicron vaccines.

Moderna, Pfizer, and the supporters of the Russian vaccination Sputnik V are already developing an Omicron vaccine.

