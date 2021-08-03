Before its orbital flight, Elon Musk reveals photos of the starship.

Elon Musk posted photographs of SpaceX engineers installing engine boosters on what he thinks would be the next commercial airplane— a Starship to space— on Monday.

The Starship launch vehicle’s 29 Raptor engines were installed overnight on a 23-story rocket booster for its inaugural orbital mission.

According to CNBC, SpaceX has undertaken a number of brief test flights of Starship prototypes in the previous year, but reaching orbit is the next phase in the rocket’s development.

Musk’s company is developing Starship, which will transport cargo and people to the moon and Mars.

According to a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the next step in SpaceX’s huge rocket’s testing will be a fly from its Texas base all the way to the shore of Hawaii.

The FCC, US Air Force, NASA, and the FAA are all collaborating on the mission, which is expected to last about 90 minutes.

However, because the original July deadline was missed, it is unknown when the Starship will make its first orbital voyage.