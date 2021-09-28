Before Christmas, the UK economy is inundated with bad news.

Britain is experiencing a slew of Brexit- and Covid-related issues, ranging from sky-high energy prices to shortages of commodities, drivers, and motor gasoline, with unemployment set to surge before Christmas.

Last year, a spike in Covid cases and hospital admissions caused the government to impose indoor social mixing limits, sabotaging holiday plans.

A quick immunization campaign has helped to loosen limitations since then, but the economy is stagnating due to a severe global supply shortage, rising raw material costs, and other simmering inflationary pressures.

Due to a shortage of lorry drivers, many enterprises are unable to convey appropriate quantities of goods, resulting in partially bare shelves in supermarkets and shops.

McDonald’s recently ran out of milkshakes, Nando’s had to close several locations due to a scarcity of chicken, and bars were forced to stop serving specific drinks.

Meanwhile, reports warn that stores may have difficulty obtaining enough Christmas trees, gifts, and turkeys for the next holiday season in December.

Following Britain’s exit from the European Union and as a result of Covid, the number of EU nationals working in logistics and lorry driving has decreased across the UK.

Because of the poor salary and unsociable working hours, such employment have been eschewed by Britons.

Britain has a 100,000-strong lorry driver shortage, which has pushed up pay for many British drivers, something the government wants to see after Brexit.

Motor fuel pumps are running empty as a result of panic buying sparked by claims of shortages, prompting the government to deploy the army to assist with deliveries.

Desperate motorists are forming lines at gas stations, prompting calls for the government to exercise emergency powers to give healthcare and other necessary employees priority access.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the situation is also caused by a shortage of tanker drivers to distribute fuel and extraordinary demand.

Wholesale natural gas prices in the United Kingdom have reached new highs, raising concerns about skyrocketing home energy costs as demand rises in the coming northern hemisphere winter.

As a result of the market’s ongoing volatility, almost 1.5 million UK consumers have seen their residential energy suppliers go bankrupt in recent weeks.

Due to its reliance on natural gas to generate electricity, the country is particularly vulnerable to Europe’s continuing energy crisis.

Since May, the price of European gas futures has more than doubled.

High energy costs have resulted in a carbon dioxide deficit.

High energy costs have resulted in a carbon dioxide deficit.