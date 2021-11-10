‘Bedtime Fail’: Daughter Interrupts Livestream of New Zealand Prime Minister.

When an unexpected voice cut in: “mummy”?, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was busy briefing the public about critical modifications to Covid-19 limitations.

In a situation that parents around the world are all too acquainted with, the leader’s three-year-old daughter Neve had decided that everything, including state matters, could wait.

“You’re supposed to be in bed, dear,” the 41-year-old New Zealand prime minister says, turning away from Monday’s Facebook broadcast to make an all-too-common observation-cum-plea.

“No,” Neve answers adamantly, initiating what turned out to be protracted and futile negotiations for Ardern.

“It’s time for you to go to bed, darling. I’ll be right over to see you. In a moment, I’ll be there to see you. Okay, everyone, please accept my apologies “With a wry smile, Ardern says.

“That was a bedtime blunder, wasn’t it? I decided that now would be a good time to do a Facebook Live because it would be pleasant and safe. Has anyone else’s child gotten out of bed three or four times? Thankfully, my mother is here to assist.” “All right, where were we?” Ardern made an attempt to continue. “What’s taking so long?” says the small voice again. “I’m sorry it’s taking so long, dear. Okay. Please accept my apologies. I’m just going to return Neve to her bed. It’s past her bedtime, after all. Thank you for coming along with me.” While it isn’t quite as dramatic as when the children of Korea analyst Robert Kelly interrupted his 2017 BBC interview, this isn’t the first time Neve has taken center stage.

Ardern became the world’s second prime minister to give birth while in office in 2018, following Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto, and later took Neve to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.