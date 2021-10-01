Bed Bath & Beyond’s profit plummets as a result of the global supply crisis.

After grappling with supply issues, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) announced a drop in revenue on Thursday.

The retail store’s revenue fell from $2.69 billion to $1.99 billion in the fiscal second quarter as a result of this setback, a loss of 26%.

The retailer’s earnings per share was lowered to four cents, down from 52 cents predicted.

The global supply crisis is having an impact on more than just Bed Bath & Beyond. Due to supply problems, Costco advised its customers on Sept. 22 that their toilet paper shipments will be delayed. Meanwhile, as a result of chip shortages, Ford and GM revealed significant reductions in their manufacturing plans.

Organizations like as the International Chamber of Shipping and others in the transportation business are putting pressure on UN members to assist alleviate the worldwide supply crisis, which could go well into the holidays.

In order to secure global supply chains, the group wrote an open letter to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, requesting states to restore transportation workers’ freedom of movement and give them priority in receiving vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization. They warn of a “global transport system collapse” if they do not help.

The letter stated, “Global supply networks are beginning to crumble as two years of demand on transportation employees take their toll.” “All transportation sectors are experiencing a labor shortage, and more are expected to quit as a result of the bad care millions of people received during the pandemic, putting the supply chain at risk.”

The supply chain issues have been “pervasive,” according to Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who added that “sales did not materialize as we had anticipated” due to the growth of COVID-19 and skepticism surrounding the Delta variation.

As the holiday season approaches, Tritton anticipates a stronger fourth quarter.

In a press release, Tritton stated, “While our results this quarter were below expectations, we remain confident in our multi-year transition.”

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock was selling at $17.28 at market close on Thursday, down $4.92 or 22.14 percent.