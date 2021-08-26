Because of contamination, Japan has halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses.

Following complaints of contamination in numerous vials, Japan’s health ministry and manufacturer Takeda have decided to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid vaccine.

Takeda, the Japanese company in charge of the Moderna shot’s sales and distribution, claimed it has “received complaints from numerous immunization centers that foreign substances have been identified within unopened vials.”

“Following discussions with the health ministry, we have decided to cease the use of the vaccine” across three batches as of Thursday, the statement continued.

Moderna had been notified, and the firm had “requested an urgent investigation,” according to the firm. Moderna did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Takeda did not specify the nature of the contamination, but stated that it has received no reports of health problems as a result of the contaminated dosages.

Contaminants were discovered within vials from one of the three batches, but officials stopped using vials from the other two batches as a precaution, according to top government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato.

He told reporters, “We have not received reports of health difficulties resulting from the foreign object.”

“However, if they feel any abnormalities, they should visit their doctors.”

According to Japanese media, the three batches were all made at the same time in Spain.

According to national broadcaster NHK, contaminants were found in 39 unopened vials at eight immunization locations in central Japan, including Tokyo.

The defense ministry said dosages from a halted batch were given out between August 6 and 20 at its bulk immunization center in Osaka, in western Japan.

However, before injecting the formula, employees visually inspect vials for impurities, according to the ministry, which added that its Tokyo immunization center was unaffected.

There have been no “concrete reports” of doses proved to contain pollutants, according to Kato.

The health ministry said it would work with Takeda to find alternate dosages to avoid disrupting the country’s immunization program, which has been ramping up after a rocky start.

Takeda Pharmaceutical declined to comment further, citing Moderna’s inquiry as the reason. However, a spokeswoman for the corporation stated that the company urged people to get vaccine shots.

As the country confronts a record spike of virus cases fueled by the more contagious Delta form, around 43% of Japan’s population has been properly vaccinated.

During the epidemic, Covid-19 has killed around 15,500 individuals in Japan, and huge areas of the country are under viral restrictions.