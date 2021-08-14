Bayern Munich draws their Bundesliga season opener at Gladbach thanks to a Lewandowski strike.

In a hard-fought opening game of the new Bundesliga season on Friday, defending champions Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach by Robert Lewandowski.

“We didn’t play great football,” Lewandowski said to Sat1.

“We committed a lot of errors, but the first game is finished, and now we can focus on the next one.”

With barely ten minutes on the clock, Gladbach rightfully took the lead when French striker Alassane Plea blasted past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Lewandowski equalized from a corner right before the break, but both teams squandered chances to win in the second half.

Only outstanding saves from home goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept Lewandowski and Bayern from scoring.

At the other end, Gladbach substitute striker Marcus Thuram failed to connect with the goal at his mercy, and the referee later waved down his protests for a clear penalty.

Gladbach captain Lars Stindl praised Sommer’s “world-class” performance, saying, “We had fireworks from us in the first quarter of an hour.”

After three defeats and a draw in pre-season friendlies, Bayern Munich’s new head coach Julian Nagelsmann is still looking for his first win.

In his debut season, the 34-year-old is under pressure to win Bayern’s eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Nagelsmann told DAZN, “We have to live with the point, both sides had chances, it was a really frantic game to watch for the spectators, not so simple for the coaches.”

On the first weekend of the season, Borussia Park was a third full as Bundesliga clubs welcomed back fans.

Bayern was without injured France defender Benjamin Pavard, who was replaced by reserve left-back Josip Stanisic, who was making his Bundesliga debut.

After just six minutes, Gladbach tore open Bayern’s defense when Patrick Herrmann surged clear and squared to Lars Stindl, who couldn’t get a shot off.

Bayern fell behind when Alphonso Davies, a Canadian left-back, mishandled the ball on the halfway line.

Stindl received the ball and flipped his pass to Plea, who was unmarked and blasted past Neuer.

Only a fantastic reaction stop by Sommer denied Lewandowski from point-blank range on the other end.

However, shortly before halftime, the Bundesliga’s all-time leading goal scorer equalized to make it 1-1 at the interval.

Lewandowski slipped his tag and shot past Sommer when Joshua Kimmich delivered a corner, starting up where he left off last season when he set a Bundesliga record with 41 goals in 2020/21.

