Bayer Loses Another Roundup Cancer Verdict Appeal.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant, lost another appeal on Monday against a judgement finding that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, the latest setback in its efforts to settle thousands of claims over the product.

A San Francisco appeals court maintained a 2019 verdict in favor of a couple who claimed they developed non-lymphoma Hodgkin’s after years of using Roundup.

The court also affirmed a judge’s decision to cut Alva and Alberta Pilliod’s compensation amount from $2 billion to $86.7 million.

Since acquiring Monsanto, which owns Roundup, in 2018 for $63 billion and inheriting its legal issues, Bayer has been plagued by problems.

The German company claims it has done nothing illegal and that scientific research and regulatory approvals indicate that the key chemical in Roundup, glyphosate, is harmless.

Despite this, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classed glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen” (WHO).

Monsanto showed a “intransigent unwillingness to notify the public about the carcinogenic dangers of a product it made freely available in hardware stores and garden shops across the country,” according to the latest verdict.

“When the Pilliods began spraying Roundup in their yards, wearing no gloves or protective gear, pushed on by television advertising, Monsanto realized that studies establishing the safety of Roundup were invalid.”

A Bayer representative said, “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s ruling since the verdict is not supported by the facts at trial or the law.” “In this scenario, Monsanto will explore its legal options.”

“We continue to believe in the safety of Roundup, a view backed up by four decades of research and assessments from major health regulators throughout the world that show it is safe to use.”

Bayer has set aside more than $15 billion to deal with a flood of weedkiller-related claims in the United States.

The German corporation announced massive losses for its second quarter last week after allotting its next tranche of $4.5 billion for possible costs.

It announced in February that it had settled 90,000 lawsuits.

A San Francisco court maintained a $25 million damages verdict against Bayer and in favor of California resident Edwin Hardeman in May.

Bayer has announced that it will file a petition with the US Supreme Court this month to have the Hardeman case reviewed.