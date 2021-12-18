Bauer is confirmed as the United States’ envoy to France by the United States Senate.

The US Senate confirmed Denise Campbell Bauer as the country’s next ambassador to France on Saturday.

Bauer, 57, was the United States’ ambassador to Belgium from 2013 to 2017. She is also a nonprofit leader and a supporter of women in politics.

Bauer’s confirmation comes as the US tries to heal relations with France following a tense standoff over a canceled submarine sale.

Bauer was nominated by President Joe Biden in July and confirmed by the Senate in a long series of votes early Saturday morning.

The White House hailed Bauer’s “collaborative leadership style, strong moral standards, and crisis management skills” when announcing her nomination earlier this summer.

Bauer, a former journalist, was involved in both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and, in the run-up to the 2020 race, became the head of the “Women for Biden” advocacy group in 2019.

Bauer will also serve as the US ambassador to Monaco, and speaks fluent French.