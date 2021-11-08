Bari Weiss Contributes to the Development of the New University of Austin and Welcomes ‘Witches Who Refuse To Burn.’

Bari Weiss, a journalist and former New York Times opinion editor, said on Twitter on Monday that she is assisting with the establishment of the University of Austin.

The University’s website’s introductory page reads, “We’re constructing a university dedicated to the courageous pursuit of truth.”

There’s a lot to like about this news. The fact that @peterboghossian, @Ayaan, and @Docstockk are founding faculty fellows is the cherry on top. Witches who refuse to burn will be welcomed at this university: https://t.co/ZqRLXcF2n0 Weiss announced the University’s formation on Twitter, while Pano Kanelos contributed a piece to Common Sense. Kanelos is the founding president of the University of Austin and the previous president of St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland.

Kanelos is one of a number of professors, scholars, university presidents, and journalists who have volunteered to help as consultants or lecturers. Although the University is not yet recognized on a list of higher-education institutions permitted to operate in Texas, it does have an address given on its home page.

“…We’ve had enough of waiting for the legacy colleges to get their act together. As a result, we’re starting from scratch,” Kanelos writes for the substack. “We’re a hardworking group that’s getting better every day. Our backgrounds and experiences differ, as do our political perspectives. What brings us together is a shared dissatisfaction with the status of modern academia and a realization that we can no longer wait for the cavalry to arrive. As a result, we’ll have to be the cavalry.” The substack goes on to criticize well-known universities of suppressing free speech and scaring staff who hold opposing views to liberal values. Weiss launched her Common Sense newsletter earlier this year.

“It’s time to give the old school mottos a new lease on life. The truth. The light. The breeze of liberation. Kanelos comments, “You will find all three at our new university in Austin.”

Weiss is no stranger to being chastised for her views. She announced her departure from the New York Times in 2020 after assisting in the publication of Senator Tom Cotton’s very divisive op-ed. Cotton advocated for the deployment of military to put an end to nationwide rallies over police brutality and racial inequality. As a result, Weiss claims she was chastised by her coworkers.

She accused the news company of “unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge” in a message on her website announcing her resignation.