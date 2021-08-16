Barcelona Takes a ‘Leap Into Unknown’ With Victory Despite the Absence of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona won their first La Liga match without Lionel Messi on Sunday, defeating Real Sociedad 4-2 at the Camp Nou, despite fans admitting it felt like a “jump into the unknown.”

With his 50th goal for the club, captain Gerard Pique gave them the lead in the 19th minute.

Martin Braithwaite scored two goals in the first half, one in injury time and the other in the 59th minute. Sergi Roberto scored the game’s fourth goal in the final minute.

Crowds returned for the first time since the pandemic, with just over 20,000 people in attendance.

They had to hold their breath at one point as Sociedad fought back from 3-0 down to tie the game at 3-2 thanks to goals from 20-year-old Julen Lobete in the 82nd minute and skipper Mikel Oyarzabal’s 30-meter free-kick three minutes later.

Six-time Winner of the Ballon d’Or Last week, Messi left Barcelona after a two-decade career and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the removal of a big portrait of the Argentine superstar from the entryway in the wake of his move to France, Messi’s memory hung heavy over the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Some banners were up well before kickoff, expressing the fans’ displeasure with president Joan Laporta.

“Laporta, Barca is not your business!” exclaimed one, while “Barca yes, Laporta no!” exclaimed another.

Adria De Lucas, a 23-year-old Barcelona supporter, stated, “It was a great emotional hit.”

“I was in my room when the news broke. No one believed me when I started sending messages to all of my pals. It was draining emotionally.”

“It’s a plunge into the unknown,” the fan continued (without Messi). We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Inside the Camp Nou, fans celebrated Messi’s homecoming after an 18-month absence by chanting “Messi! Messi!”

The words “everlasting appreciation” were written on banners.

“The fans are behind us; they want to see football,” Pique remarked.

“We expected them to react in that manner. We all know what Leo stands for, yet things change and we must keep moving forward.

“We’ll be fiercely competitive, and we’ll fight to the bitter end for titles. We may lack his talent, but we have demonstrated that we can all play well together.”

Atletico Madrid began their La Liga season with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

After being set up by Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa gave Atletico the lead after 23 minutes.

Correa scored his second goal in the 64th minute, only five minutes after Iago Aspas had equalized from the penalty spot for Celta.

